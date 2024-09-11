In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arroa's father Anil Arora died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

Malaika who was in Pune during the time of the unfortunate incident, reached Mumbai hours later and staright away headed to her father's residence.

In a video circulating on social media, Malaika's ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was the forst one to reach outside Anil Arora's Bandra residence, speaking with police officials and assessing the situation.

The security outside her father's residence is beefed up, heavy police security, and forensic experts among others are present for further investigation.

The area has been cordoned off, ensuring privacy during this sensitive time. An ambulance was also stationed outside the building.

Amid heavy security, media and paps are there catering celebs entering the premise.

Malaika, Amrita Arora fight back tears, Arjun Kapoor rushes to be with her; ex in-laws Salim, Salma Khan arrive at Anil Arora's house

As soon as Malaika Arora enterend the buling premise, she was shaken and heartbroken, the actor was in tears.

After Malaika, Arjun Kapoor was rushed immediately to be with Malaika.

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora also reached her parents' home after her father's sudden death.

In a video shared online, Amrita arrived at the location with her husband. She was seen wiping off her tears as she made her way into the house.

Sohail Khan, along with his son and father Salim Khan was clicked at Malaika Arora's family home after her father Anil Arora's death by suicide.

Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema was also clicked, arriving at the actor's house.

Arbaaz Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri has aldo reached Malaika's father's house to lend her support.

According to reports, Anil Arora reportedly jumped from the sixth floor, and police moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The Mumbai Police said, "The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot."

Malaika on her parent's separation

Malaika Arora had previously shared that her parents, Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, divorced when she was just 11 years old. After the separation, Malaika and her younger sister, Amrita, who was six at the time, were raised by their mother, who relocated with them from Thane to Chembur.

Reflecting on her childhood, Malaika had once spoken about the impact of her parents' divorce, noting that it shaped her strong work ethic and independence.

In a magazine interview, she shared, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned the value of being fiercely independent and getting up each morning to do whatever it takes." She acknowledged that while she had a wonderful childhood, it was also tumultuous, teaching her valuable life lessons.

The family is yet to issue a statement regarding Anil Arora's demise.