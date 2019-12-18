Emily Ratajkowski sure can save up on finding a face for her brand as she seems to be doing a pretty good job on her own.

Emily Ratajkowski has been quite successful with her foray into business as her Inamorata line seems to be doing quite well. Emily Ratajkowski is an expert at showing off her killer physique.

And the 28-year-old beauty is her own best advertisement when it comes to her Inamorata line designs.

Reportedly, Ratajkowsi sizzled while modeling the collection's diverse color range of universally flattering styles on social media alongside Sports Illustrated stunner, Jamea Lynee.

Emily took to her personal Instagram to announce that the collection's beloved Baxter Bra and Mercer Thong would be available in various new colors. The Encinatas, Calfornia native toted the new lingerie pieces as 'Sexy Support.'

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.'

We have to say that Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Emily Ratajkowski has also been trying her hand at acting. And we have to say that she is making quite a lot of progress. The beauty started with small roles, like her part in the movie adaptation "Gone Girl" but she has gone on to sink her teeth into much meatier roles since.

The gorgeous model has also been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. You can check out the pics here: