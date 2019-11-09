Emily Ratajkowski has once again set Instagram on fire after she shared a topless picture of herself with her millions of followers. Emily is not new to sharing the racy pictures of her assets and this time she shared a picture in which she is seen wearing nothing on top.

The 28-year-old Emily Ratajkowski often posts nude pictures of herself on Instagram. Emily recently did something similar as she shared a nude picture of herself sleeping on a beach chair while sunbathing. It is clear from the picture that she wore nothing but a pair of ruffled bikini bottoms and her top half is covered with a cheetah-printed hat. In the shared picture, fans can easily see her plunging assets.

The recently shared topless picture of Emily Ratajkowski is taken on the beachside and her followers can easily see open sky and clean ocean water in the backdrop but fans were surely liking the picture for Emily Ratajkowski's bronzed skin and her toned abs. Her picture has received much love from her fans. Some have called her "most beautiful woman," while others commented that they don't see such beauty and confidence anymore.

As mentioned in the past, Emily Ratajkowski keeps on sharing racy pictures of herself on Instagram, giving her millions of fans an insight into her personal life. Earlier this week, she posted another photo of herself in which she is sporting a black two-piece bikini. Check out that hot picture of Emily Ratajkowski:

Emily Ratajkowski is one of those models/actresses who enjoys the freedom of sexual expression while still being a feminist. Emily is even outspoken about using her celebrity status to support women's sexuality and empowerment.

Emily Ratajkowski movies

Apart from working for her own swimsuit line, Inamorata, Emily Ratajkowski has worked on several movies in recent years. In 2018, she starred in a thriller drama movie, Welcome Home also starring El Camino and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

Emily Ratajkowski was last seen sharing the screen space with Theo James in Matt Aselton's crime drama movie, Lying and Stealing. In the highly-acclaimed movie, Emily played the role of Elyse Tibaldi, an in-debt aspiring actress who is also a con-woman.