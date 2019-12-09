Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to risqué posts on social media, but it looks like she might just be risking Instagram's ire with her latest sultry post.

The model bared her torso as she went completely topless for her posts.

Reportedly, Emily was in a dark pair of trousers from her clothing line Inamorata, which started life early this year as a swimwear company. She selected an Italian word for the brand name and defined it in English on Instagram this Saturday: 'a person's female lover.'

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamrata. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper's Bazaar about being hyper femme and the 'women's right to choose.'

We have to say that Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Emily Ratajkowski has also been trying her hand at acting. And we have to say that she is making quite a lot of progress. The beauty started with small roles, like her part in the movie adaptation "Gone Girl" but she has gone on to sink her teeth into much meatier roles since.

The gorgeous model has also been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. You can check out the pics here: