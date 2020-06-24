Emily Ratajkowski gave her fans a surprise with her latest Instagram snaps. The model took to Instagram to show off her new blonde locks as she posed in a barely there bikini. Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in the snaps.

In the first snap, Emily could be seen giving the camera a sultry stare as she posed next to a pillar. Her svelte figure was on full display. While in the second snap we get a better look at her ensemble as she appears to hold on to the pillar. Emily Ratajkowski appears to be posing in her living room in the snaps. She accessorised her look with a singular ring on her finger.

Emily posted a slew of snaps in the black bikini, teasing her assets and her fans in each one. In another post, she informed her fans that it was her first day as a blondie.

From the snaps, Emily sure seems to not let her time in quarantine go to waste. Emily Ratajkowski seems to be getting regular with her posts again. The social media platform is quite important to her business and her brand. And that seems to be why she uses Instagram to relentlessly promote her brand Inamorata.

Emily sure seems to be giving all her haters a fitting reply with her snaps. She clearly isnt letting the get her down. In fact, she seems to be letting their hate fuel her towards success. Emily has turned into a multi-hyphenate, a successful businesswoman, model and an an actress. You can check out the snaps here: