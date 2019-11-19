Emily Ratajkowski has once again shared a hot picture of herself lounging poolside in a leopard-print bikini and matching hat. The racy picture gives a good look at her assets and her 24.6 million Instagram followers are truly loving the picture.

Emily Ratajkowski is not new to sharing bold pictures of herself on Instagram. Not long ago, Emily shared a topless picture of herself sitting on a beach chair where she covered her assets by a cheetah-printed hat. This time, Emily chose to wear a leopard-print bikini and set Instagram on fire.

In the recently released bikini picture, the 28-year-old Emily Ratajkowski is seen resting beside a pool. The black-and-white picture shows Emily wearing a tiny bikini with a matching hat. As of this writing, the racy bikini picture has over 652,000 Instagram likes and over 1100 comments.

After Emily Ratajkowski shared this bikini picture, she was flooded by several compliments like "Stunning," "Looking Great," "Perfect as Always," "Most beautiful person in the world," among others.

Emily Ratajkowski classy video

Emily Ratajkowski is blessed with a perfect figure and she never forgets to share the little details about her life with her millions of followers.

Emily shared this amazing leopard-bikini photo right after she revealed to her fans that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard prefer going casual. She turned several heads after she shared a video of herself on Sunday night. The Instagram influencer showed off her toned body as she modelled a sexy micro dress for the camera. In the shared video, she sported a minuscule off-white dress that depicted her toned physique.

It looks like the classy video showing Emily Ratajkowski in a mini-skirt was shot by her husband, who also accompanied the model. Emily pointed in the caption that her husband asked her to "do a spin" for the camera, and that is exactly what the famous model did.

Apart from her own swimwear brand, Emrata, which keeps her busy most of the time, Emily Ratajkowski has also tried her hands on the acting field. She was most recently seen alongside Theo James in Matt Aselton's crime drama movie, Lying and Stealing. The movie received mixed responses from fans but several moviegoers praised Emily's performance in it.