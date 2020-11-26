Emilia Clarke became a household name after she starred as Queen Daenerys Targaryen in Emmy Award-winning show, Game of Thrones.

Emilia played the character of Daenerys so brilliantly that many have stated in the past that she feels like a true Targaryen -- a true Dragon Mother. It is recently revealed that there was a lengthy scene in Game of Thrones season 5 where Emilia improvised and impressed everyone by her Valyrian skills.

As per Entertainment Weekly, director Jeremy Podeswa recounted a lengthy scene in season five where Daenerys Targaryen interacts with a locale and speaks in Valryian language -- the show's fictional language. In this pivotal scene, Daenerys ordered the execution of one of three Meereenese noblemen who might have conspired against her.

The Scene

The entire scene was initially scripted in the English language, but Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss preferred that if the dialogues would be in Valyrian, then it would have a greeted impact on the scene.

However, it took months of research and discussions with linguistics to convert dialogues from English to Valyrian, but when showrunners and director asked Emilia that if she can do something for this, she took a ten-minute break and came out with an entire monologue translated into Valyrian.

"I went over to Emilia, and I was like, 'I know this is a really big ask, but do you think you could figure out a way to do this in Valyrian?' She said, 'Yeah, sure, I think I can do this.' And I'm all, 'Really?' Then she went off and cobbled together things that [Daenerys] had said in the past that made sense. She came back in 10 minutes and had this whole monologue down," Podeswa recalled.

Podeswa added that the way Emilia Clarke speaks Valyrian merges beautifully with the scene.

"The subtitles all seemed authentic to what she was doing. She knew the language well enough at that point to make it all work. It wasn't tracking perfectly in Valyrian, but no fan ever noticed it. She did an amazing job."

Emilia Clarke upcoming project:

Apart from Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke has worked in several feature-length movies as well. She had a prominent role in Solo: A Star Wars Story and then amazed the audience by her praiseworthy performance as Susan Smith in Phillip Noyce's Above Suspicion movie.

Emilia Clarke's next big project is The Amazing Maurice, where she is going to voice Malicia.