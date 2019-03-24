Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to thank her fans for all the support she received from them after she revealed that she had suffered and survived two brain aneurysms.

Reportedly the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram, a day after first sharing her traumatic story, to offer 'a million thank yous' to everyone who had 'sent her love'.

Emilia said that it is a 'beautiful thing to behold' that so many people had got in touch with their well-wishes, adding that she shocked by how many it has affected.

She said: 'Hi everyone, I had to put a video up to say thank you. The response from my story has been overwhelming and deeply and profoundly moving, so thank you so much.

'So you've heard my story, and now we would like to hear yours. So please go to sameyou.org and tell us your recovery story.'

Emilia said: 'In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job—my entire dream of what my life would be—centred on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.'

Emilia Clarke shot to fame with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen one of the fan favourite characters on Game of Thrones. Emilia has played the character over the course of eight seasons. The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April.

Danerys Targaryen is expected to play a very important part in the final season of Game of Thrones. Emilia Clarke seems really touched by all the support she has received. You can check out the video shere: