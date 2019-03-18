Both are from Royalty and both have claim to the crown but it seems that Kate Middleton and Emilia Clarke have a connection in real life as well.

Imagine Kate Middleton having a connection to Daenerys Targaryen herself.

Reportedly Kate Middleton and Emilia Clarke both support the same campaign, Nursing Now. Apparently, Clarke has been named as the first ambassador of Nursing Now. Meanwhile, Kate helped to launch the campaign last year.

It seems that both women share a common goal, as both of them are working with Nursing Now to bring awareness to the incredible work that nurses do all over the globe.

In a statement, the Game of Thrones star revealed, "I know from personal experiences, and my work with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), that nurses are the backbone of healthcare services. However, they are undervalued and with policy change could achieve so much more in prevention and healing."

Game of Thrones will air its final season in April and it seems that Daenerys Targaryen is already flexing her charitable muscle. Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones and it is likely that her character will play a very important part in the final season of Game of Thrones. Since both Kate Middleton and Emilia Clarke are working for the same campaign. We can hope that the Duchess of Cambridge crosses paths with Daenerys Targaryen.

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones has been saying their goodbyes. The showrunners of the hit HBO show have begun contemplating the end as well. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.