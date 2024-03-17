Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the snake venom case. The Noida police arrested the Bigg Boss OTT winner after fresh round of questioning on Sunday. A case was filed against Elvish and five others in November, last year, for supplying drugs and snake venom to rave parties.

The complaint against the youtuber

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Police had arrested five men and secured nine snakes, including five cobras from their captivity. 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized. A case was registered under sections 9, 39, 48 (A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish as well.

Noida police had conducted a raid after People for Animals, an animal welfare organisation founded by the Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, had filed a complaint against the Youtuber. In the complaint, it was alleged that Elvish supplies snake venom and live snakes to rave parties in an around Gurgaon - Noida.

Elvish pleads innocence

Elvish, however, has always maintained that it has been a conspiracy against him. Soon after the controversy, Yadav had taken to social media to share a video where he urged the public not to believe what the conspirators were spreading. He had accused his enemies of trying to malign his image and had also told UP CM Adityanath Yogi that if found guilty, he would take accountability and co-operate with the police.