Elvish Yadav shared a vlog right after coming of the jail in the snake venom case. Elvish was arrested on the charges of supplying snake venom and live snakes to parties in Delhi - NCR. He was arrested by the Noida police on March 17 and released on bail on March, 22. The Youtube sensation shared his jail experience in his blog.

Elvish revealed that the whole family was under a lot of tension and pressure during the days he was in jail. He further said that his father didn't eat and his brother-in-law flew down from Thailand. The Bigg Boss winner called his life inside the jail the worst phase of his life and also said that he would now be starting his life afresh on new terms and positive outlook.

Elvish further mentioned that he suffered huge loss in the 6 days he wasn't working and was now out to recover the loss. He also said that he couldn't shave or cut his hair inside the jail and was going to get a haircut and a shave right after the vlog. He further said that he has understood who is his own person and who isn't through this experience.

Earlier, before his arrest, Elvish had denied any links or involvements in the snake venom case. He had said that he would be willing to do anything if proven guilty. He also mentioned that his mother became weak all these days as she had stopped eating all these days. He also said that he was happy to be able to celebrate Holi with his family and loved ones.