Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was recently arrested in a snake venom case, has been granted bail. On Sunday, YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

On Thursday, he was brought to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but it got postponed.

On Friday, a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar heard the bail application of YouTuber Siddharth Yadav aka Elvish Yadav and he was granted bail.

Confirming the news, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal (The UK07 Rider) wrote on Twitter, "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega Bail Granted." ( Almighty will never do wrong).

Bail granted to #ElvishYadav by Noida Court.





As soon as the news of bail broke, several videos and pictures of Elvish waving at his fans surrounded by police surfaced on social media.

What is the snake venom case that Elvish is charged with?

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner was arrested in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Noida. He and six other people were named in an FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3, 2023.

The five other accused, identified as snake charmers, were arrested in November and are currently out on bail.

About the act

According to the police, Elvish's case falls under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals).

Charges under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have also been added to the case.

Elvish's parents break down

Seeing their son in lock-up, Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, and mother broke down on national television while speaking about their son in an interview with ABP News. Elvish's parents called their son innocent and also asked People For Animals (PFA) chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi to show mercy towards the YouTuber.

A video of Elvish Yadav's mom crying was shared with a tweet that read, "Pain of mother I must appreciate this mother-son bond, Elvish Yadav is deeply attached to his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get the strength to face this."

Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega. Bail Granted



Did Elvish confess?

A report by The Indian Express on Monday said that money was one of the motives that allegedly drove the YouTuber to supply the venom.

Pain of mother



I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this

"During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime... but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he's got 'swag'... He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes," said a Noida Police officer.