Salman Khan has been breaking the internet with his new, bald look. There are reports that the Dabangg Khan has sported the look for Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's next. Amid the buzz around his hairdo, or the lack of it; a video of Salman Khan reportedly wearing a Rs 1.55 crore watch at the AP Dhillon docu-series launch has been going viral.

Salman attended the Punjabi singer's event recently and the cost of his watch has left everyone flabbergasted. Amid all this, here's what social media had to say. "Itna mei elvish yadav ka ghar jayega (Elvish Yadav will lose his home in this)," wrote one user. "Salman khan watch is greater than Elvish ka system," another user wrote. "Salman khan bracelet is more famous than Elvis yadav," another person dropped a comment. "One porsche on wrist," one of the comments read.

"Bhai Itne Mai Elvish Ke Teen Fortuner Ajainge (Elvish will lose three of his fortuners in this)," another one of the comments read. "Expensive than Elvish's porsche," another one opined. "Salman Khan Bracelet is equal to Elvish whole career," a social media user wrote. "Good to see Salman back with great watches. In 90s and 2000s he used to wear a lot of them," a fan opined.

"Salman Khan, recently is seen rocking a heavy hitter timepiece every now and then. In the video here he's seen wearing a Patek Philippe 5711 Nautilus worth 1.55Cr (₹ 1,55,00,000). This particular piece is finished entirely in rose gold with aftermarket 67.5ct baguette diamonds on the bezel, the dial and the bracelet.@beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #IndianWatchConnoiseeur #patekphilippe," an Instagram page titled Indian Watch Connoisseur had written.