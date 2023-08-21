Salman Khan's bald look has sent social media into a state of tizzy. A video of Salman Khan reaching the airport sporting a bald look left his fans and followers excited. The Dabangg Khan oozed his usual swag and attitude as he made his way surrounded by tight security. It has been reported that Salman has got the bald look as he is all set to play an army officer in Karan Johar's next production.

Salman Khan teams up with Karan Johar

It has been a few days since it was reported that Salman Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar after 25 years. Salman will be seen playing an army officer in the film. Helmed by Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan, the film will have Salman sport a leaner and fitter look. The shooting will begin sometime in November.

"Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for Shershaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.

Salman Khan will begin shooting for this post Tiger 3 and has allotted 7-8 months for this. The film is aiming at a Christmas 2024 release. This would be Karan and Salman's first collaboration together and fans are excited to see what the King of Drama and King of Action do together.