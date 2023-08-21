Salman Khan's latest bald look has taken over social media. The powerful but unexpected look is breaking the internet. Amid all this, an old tweet of Salman thinking about going bald has come back to life. Netizens are digging up this own tweet and coming up with hilarious. Salman Khan had gone bald for the first time in 2003 for Tere Naam.

Salman's old tweet

The Dabangg Khan tweeted about going bald in 2011. His old tweet read, "Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja oooooon." (sic) has again picked up pace. Many on social media gave new spin to the tweet and the results are just hilarious. "Took 12 years to finally do it," one user wrote. "Thought for over a decade," another user wrote. "Guts" one more social media user commented. "Either way you look dashing," was one more of the comments.

Thinking mein bhi takla ho ja oooooon — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 27, 2011

Netizens react

"Eventually, after 13 years, he made the same decision. #SalmanKhan," was another one of the comments. "Latest look is the best look," one more social media user wrote. While many were speculating if Khan's look was for Tere Naam 2, it has now been revealed that its not for the sequel to the hit franchise.

All about the new look

But, Salman will reportedly be seen playing an army officer in Karan Johar and Visnu Vardhan's next. The actor will also get more leaner to fit into the role perfectly. "Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for Shershaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.