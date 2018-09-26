Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky is reportedly not a big fan of his Bad Times at the El Royale co-star Dakota Johnson. The Spanish actress apparently wants the Thor actor to keep a distance from the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

During her interview with Vogue Australia, the 28-year-old actress had recently gushed about Chris' amazing body and said it is distracting. She said: "It's such a distraction. I was like, guys, you've made a huge mistake getting him to do this because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point."

She added, "Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it's unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt's completely unbuttoned. No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy!"

According to Woman's Day, Elsa is not impressed with the comments. An alleged source told the publication: "Elsa is annoyed, and she's let it be known that Dakota better keep her hands of."

"Chris is a handsome man and Elsa understands a lot of women will be gawking but make no mistake, he's her man and the father of her children," the insider added.

However, Gossip Cop debunked this report and stated there was no truth in the claims made by Woman's Day. Adding on, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson is in a serious relationship with Chris Martin.

As for Chris' personal life, he and Elsa first met in 2010 after being introduced by talent agent William Ward. They tied the knot the same year in December.

The 32-year-old actor had previously gushed about the mother of three children. Speaking during an appearance on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "It did happen quick and it just felt right, just, it made sense. There was no great plan to any of it to be honest, we were on holiday and we said 'why don't we get married too?' and then the next minute..."

He continued: "There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it."

Adding on, during an interview with Elle Australia, Elsa talked about how having children and a family changed her. She said: "It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids, and suddenly your career isn't as important, and you don't appreciate it as much, and you just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this, and now I don't know if I really want it?'

"It's unfair in a way because I don't think men go through that. But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot. You mature, you see life differently and learn so many things," she added.