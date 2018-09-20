After surprising everyone with an eye-opening performance in the 2018 horror film Susperia, the Fifty Shades movie star Dakota Johnson is all set for another project. Her upcoming film Bad Times at the El Royale will feature Avengers: Infinity Wars movie star Chris Hemsworth. Dakota recently talked about Chris' amazing body and said it is distracting.

During her interview with Vogue Australia, Dakota Johnson opened up about Chris Hemsworth's body.

"Oh my god. It's such a distraction. I was like, guys, you've made a huge mistake getting him to do this because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point."

She added, "Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it's unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt's completely unbuttoned. No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy!"

"I'm eating every two hours so it's not just the working out part," Hemsworth has said.

During her interview with Vogue, even Dakota opened up about her diet plans. She said that in order to stay fit into a pair of jeans, she ate more green things for three months.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress also added that Chris can eat whatever he wants and still "looks like he was literally chiselled out of marble – it's insane."

The upcoming thriller movie Bad Times at the El Royale is written and directed by Drew Goddard. The Hugo Award-winning director is famous for writing films like Cloverfield, World War Z, and The Martian. Bad Times at the El Royale will follow the lives of seven strangers, and each and everyone is hiding a dark secret that will come knocking on his or her face on one night in a shady motel at Lake Tahoe's El Royale.

Along with Dakota and Chris, the film will also feature Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, and Cailee Spaney. The film is scheduled to release on October 12.