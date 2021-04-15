Tesla CEO Elon Musk's throwback picture is doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing their likes for the throwback. The image shows a young Musk smiling.

The photo, shared by Twitter user Pranay Pathole, captured everybody's attention after Musk shared his response to the tweet.

Pathole also narrated the story behind the image, "In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Fate loves irony," Pathole wrote.

Replying to the tweet, Elon Musk described it as "ancient times" and added "Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow."

Elaborating on what his day job looked like, Musk said, "That was my night job. Day job was working on ruthenium-tantalum ultracapacitors at Pinnacle Research."

The post has gathered more than 46,000 likes and is still counting. It has also received tons of reactions. Musk's reply also received nearly 44,000 likes and accumulated tons of comments from people.