South African billionaire Elon Musk is widely considered one of the greatest visionaries in the modern world. From planning the Mars colonization missions to developing advanced Neuralink technology, Musk has been trying to expand the horizons of human consciousness. And now, Musk has suggested that advancement in Neuralink technology could result in the rise of a universal language.

Elon Musk's mindblowing words during Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk talked about Neuralink and its infinite possibilities when he appeared at the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During the talk, Rogan asked about a possible brain chip that could redefine the way in which humans communicate.

Musk explained how the brain chip is intended to work, and its immense potential in creating a universal language.

"I think you would, in principle you would be able to communicate very quickly and with far more precision ideas and language would, I'm not sure what would happen to language. You could probably in a situation like this, you would be able to just, it'd be kind of like the matrix. You want to speak a different language. No problem," said Musk, Express.co.uk reports.

Musk also added that Neuralink could interpret the language a human speaks within five to ten years.

A monkey that played a video game

In April, Elon Musk's Neuralink company had unveiled a cyborg monkey that could play video games using its mind. Musk's company made this possible by implanting two small computer chips on both sides of the monkey's brain. After the successful implantation of these chips, the monkey could play a game of digital Ping Pong.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is also steadily pursuing his Mars ambitions, aimed to create a human colony on the surface of the Red Planet. Amid growing fear of death during the journey, Musk assures that humans will land on Mars by 2026.