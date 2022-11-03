Elon Musk's ex Amber Heard has reportedly deactivated her Twitter account after the $44bn deal with the social media network. The two dated in May 2016 and the romance came to an end after a year.

Though there are many speculations over Amber Heard's deleted Twitter account, netizens believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be the reason behind this step.

A Twitter user Umbrella Man shared a screenshot of the 'Aquaman' star's Twitter account which read, "This account doesn't exist." Morgan Tremaine, a key witness in Amber Heard's defamation case took a jibe and wrote, "Hmm looks like someone didn't want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DM's." [sic]

A user commented saying "She can't afford the monthly fee to keep her checkmark now." Another person commented, "I wonder if this confirms the fallout with Elon. Maybe he can see her DMs." [sic]

Hmm looks like someone didn’t want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DM’s — Morgan Tremaine (@MorganTremaine) November 1, 2022

Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yrFGpLirh9 — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) November 1, 2022

Amber Heard has been in the news for losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. The lawsuit had turned into a violent fight over the truth about their relationship, with both parties accusing the other of frequent domestic abuse in their undeniably tempestuous marriage. The couple married in 2015 and got divorced in 2017. After her separation, Amber began dating Elon Musk on and off till 2018.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood celebrities such as 'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, Ken Olin, the Grammy-winning R&B star Toni Braxton, Mick Foley, a retired professional wrestler and actor, Comic book creator and artist Erik Larsen among others have left Twitter.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. Musk recently changed his profile to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" — with a photo of himself when he was a toddler holding a telephone.

(with inputs from AP)