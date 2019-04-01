Elon Musk has many credentials to his names, he is a technology entrepreneur, investor and an engineer too. Recently, the philanthropist decided to try his hands on some music and give his fans a little taste of – what has a high chance of becoming an anthem.

'RIP Harambe' was released on SoundCloud on his Emo G Records page. "I'm disappointed that my record label failed," Elon Musk points it out to his fictitious music label as reported by Rolling Stone.

In a series of Tweets, the CEO also reminded his fans how the track was one of his "finest works." The tweet came in the middle of his tweets about the Tesla Semi. The CEO also recently proposed a project that would render travelling beyond our solar system easier. The CEO proposes to use Starship and Starlink tech on the space ship and that would generate lots of power to travel across space beyond Pluto.

And as far as the track goes, it can be put in one word – catchy.

The one-minute plus track has Elon Musk rapping the lines "RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen, RIP Harambe/Smoking on some strong/In the gorilla zoo/And we thinking about you."

It is clearly evident that the two-minute bouncy track is a tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot down in Cincinnati Zoo, for dragging a 3-year old child, who had sneaked into his enclosure. The death of the Gorilla had sparked outrage among many people over whether the zoo had taken the right step in shooting the animal and how the mother should be blamed for not keeping an eye on her kid.

Elon Musk sure does remember Harambe very well and his fans still love the giant 17-year-old Western lowland gorilla, as it has already been streamed over 250,000 times on social media.