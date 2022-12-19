Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday opened a poll, asking people's opinion if he should step down from his role as the chief of the micro-blogging platform.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk asked in one of the tweets.

Nearly 58% of the 17.5 million votes cast were in favour of Musk stepping down, while 42% of users who participated in the poll voted for him to remain as Twitter CEO. This comes just a little over a month after the Tesla Chief concluded a deal to take over the company.

Now, it remains to be seen if Musk will actually follow through with his statement.

Replying to the poll, a Twitter user had written: "Yep, he already has the new CEO picked out. Elon will retire as Chairman of the Board and Tweeter." To this, Musk replied: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

In addition, he put out another tweet reading: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

The poll follows an announcement by Twitter on Sunday regarding a ban on accounts used "solely" to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

"We recognise that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support tweeted.

"Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post," it added.

Last month, Musk said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter. He made the comment during testimony at a trial in the US, challenging his controversial pay compensation package at Tesla, and said that he does not wish to remain CEO of Twitter forever which he acquired in October.

Musk is also aiming to get more investors for Twitter at the original $54.20 per share price, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

Since November 2021, Musk has sold more than $39 billion of Tesla shares. The share sale comes at a time when Tesla investors have raised concerns over Musk's $44 billion Twitter acquisition, saying his 24/7 involvement with the micro-blogging platform is "detrimental to Tesla".

Tesla closed last week at a two-year low, costing Musk his position atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.