Elon Musk, the South African billionaire and one of the biggest visionary in the modern world had several times warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will overtake humans very soon, and such an uprising could spell an end to the human race. According to Musk, drastic advancements in AI could become an immortal dictator, and it could rule humans. After criticizing the advancements in AI, Elon Musk himself has now decided to develop a humanoid bot that could perform simple to dangerous tasks.

Tesla's humanoid bot

Tesla will be developing this humanoid bot that will stand at a height of 5 feet and 8 inches. This bot will be capable of carrying out everyday menial tasks like grocery shopping, and sometimes even dangerous tasks.

Musk talked about the new AI-powered humanoid robot during the electric car giant's 'AI Day' event. The SpaceX founder suggested that this robot could weigh 57 kilograms, and it could walk at a speed of five miles per hour. The bot from Tesla could even deadlift 68 kilograms.

As Elon Musk had several times criticized AI, he took a safer stand while detailing the capabilities of the Tesla bot, and made it clear that this new bot will not be able to overpower a human being.

"We're setting it such that it is at a mechanical level, at a physical level, that you can run away from it and most likely overpower it. Hopefully, that doesn't ever happen. It's intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world of humans, and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks," said Musk.

Musk also revealed that the new Tesla bot will incorporate chips that will allow it to navigate easily. It should be noted that the same chips are being used in Tesla's self-driving cars.

When an AI consultant talked about artificial intelligence

A few weeks back, Matthew Kershaw, an AI consultant had talked about the future of artificial intelligence. Kershaw revealed that technology could even reach worrying heights within the lifetime of young ones among us.

Fortunately, Kershaw predicted that artificial general intelligence which helps humans to think like humans will not materialize soon, as it demands computers powerful enough to hold a comprehensive model of the world.