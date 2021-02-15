SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter game of late is incredibly strong - both on cryptocurrency and Clubhouse topics. With a single tweet, Musk on Sunday was able to ignite a flame of curiosity and anticipation by inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him for a chat on audio-only chat app Clubhouse.

Tagging the President of Russia's Twitter handle, Musk wrote "would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" He further added: "it would be a great honor to speak with you" in Russian.

Had Putin accepted Musk's invite, it would have been a great Valentine's Day get-together. But that didn't happen and there's no word yet on whether Putin would join Musk for Clubhouse chat. Musk's tweets received quarter-million likes and thousands of RTs and comments. Tesla boss' tweet sure did spark the dull evening of those singles on Valentine's Day and gave coupes something to chat about on their dates.

Musk did not reveal what he'd want to talk about with Putin, hinting at an impromptu, freewheeling, fireside chat. But that didn't stop netizens from guessing the potential topics Putin and Musk would discuss.

Anticipation grows among followers

From future of e-vehicles in Russia to changing the country's Ruble currency to Doge, a form of cryptocurrency that shot to fame after Musk's backing.

Some even pitched controversial topic to discuss while having Putin on the app.

The possibilities of discussions between Musk and Putin are endless and yet remains to be seen if that ever happens.

Musk on Clubhouse

One of the reasons Clubhouse shot to fame was with Musk playing host. SpaceX boss has already interviewed Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and then he even agreed to appear on the app with Kanye West. Besides Musk, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer made their appearance on Clubhouse for conversations.