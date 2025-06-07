Elon Musk Hints at Launching 'The America Party' Amid Rift With President Trump

Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has stirred the American political scene by hinting at the creation of a new political entity, potentially named 'The America Party.' This development comes amid a growing rift with former U.S. President Donald Trump, a relationship that once thrived on mutual interests but has now soured dramatically. Musk's political ambitions were unveiled through a series of posts on his social media platform, X, where he conducted a poll asking if a new political party was needed in the United States. The poll results were striking, with Musk claiming that 80% of respondents supported the idea. "The public has spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate," Musk declared.

The timing of Musk's posts is significant, coinciding with increasing public tension between him and Trump. Once close allies, their relationship has taken a dramatic turn. Musk had previously been a part of Trump's Cabinet meetings and was present during the President's inauguration. He was also appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and actively campaigned for Trump. However, Musk has since resigned from the DOGE department and has been openly critical of Trump. In a striking post, Musk asserted, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate... Such ingratitude."

Trump, on his part, has not taken Musk's criticism lightly. He has threatened to revoke subsidies and government contracts awarded to Musk's companies. Acknowledging their rift publicly for the first time, Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."

The Feud and Its Implications

The fallout between Musk and Trump has been a spectacle for both liberals and conservatives. Liberals have savored the sight of two of their most despised political opponents clashing, while conservatives are left to grapple with the prospect of choosing sides. The feud has been likened to a geopolitical conflict, with Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana comparing it to the skirmishes between India and Pakistan, stating, "It just escalates and neither one of them seem to back down and understand the strength of each other."

Musk's hint at forming a new political party has garnered support from various quarters. Stephen A Smith, host of First Take on ESPN, endorsed the idea of a centrist political party to rival the Democrats and Republicans. "Mr. @elonmusk I'm all for moving America to the CENTER. I'm definitely down for that cause! Sign me up!!!" Smith tweeted in response to Musk's poll.

The idea of a third political party in the United States is not new. Historically, third-party candidates have struggled to gain significant traction in the American political system, which is dominated by the two-party system of Democrats and Republicans. The most notable third-party candidate in recent history was Ross Perot, who ran for president in 1992 and 1996. Perot's 1992 campaign was particularly successful, garnering 19% of the popular vote, which was the highest percentage for a third-party candidate since Theodore Roosevelt's 1912 run. However, despite his initial success, Perot's campaign ultimately failed to break the two-party stronghold.

Challenges and Economic Repercussions

Musk's potential entry into politics and the formation of 'The America Party' could signal a significant shift in the political landscape. The idea of a party that represents the "80% in the middle" resonates with many Americans who feel disenfranchised by the current political system. However, the challenges of establishing a viable third party are immense. The American political system is heavily skewed in favor of the two major parties, with significant barriers to entry for third-party candidates, including difficulties in securing ballot access and participating in presidential debates.

The fallout between Musk and Trump has also had economic implications. Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been significant beneficiaries of government contracts and subsidies. Trump's threat to revoke these could have serious repercussions for Musk's business interests. Additionally, the public feud has affected the stock market, with shares of Tesla experiencing fluctuations amidst the ongoing drama.

The feud has also taken a personal turn, with both Musk and Trump exchanging barbs on social media. Musk has accused Trump of withholding files related to Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that the administration is protecting Trump from potential fallout. Trump, known for his sharp retorts, has not held back, making personal jabs at Musk's appearance and questioning his loyalty.