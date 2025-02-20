The Pandemic is long over but Covid-19 is far from forgotten when it comes to public consciousness, many of whom still battle or at least easily recall the ill-effects of hastily rolled out vaccines. Among those to come out against the side-effects of Covid vaccine has been none other than the tech billionaire Elon Musk who said how he almost went to the hospital.

"I had a similar experience," said Musk on social media platform X while also sharing JD Vance's take on how the vaccine made him feel the sickest. Added Musk, "Covid itself was nothing. I got the OG Wuhan strain before vaccines were out. J&J vaccine hurt my arm, but otherwise nothing. But the mRNA booster hit extremely hard. Massive chest pain. Felt like I got hit by a truck. Almost went to the hospital." However, Musk ended the post with, "That said, synthetic mRNA has a lot of potential to cure cancer and other diseases. Research should continue."

The sickest I've ever been: JD Vance

Among those who have been strongly vocal against the ill effects of booster shot has been US Vice President JD Vance who said that he's the sickest he's ever been when he took the vaccine. "I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything. But the moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing," said Vance before going on with his lengthy rant against the drug on the show The Joe Rogan Experience.

Vance further stressed upon how many others shared a similar experience as him. "And everybody that I know or a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really that made them really, really sick. Well, that's a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country."

Trump administration takes a dramatic U turn on vaccines

In what would be a dramatic U-turn by the Trump administration and its take on Covid vaccines, reportedly the vaccine could soon be suspended for all age groups in the US. Last week, President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for any schools and universities that require students to be mandatorily vaccinated against Coronavirus.

Here's what the largest safety study on vaccine says

The largest vaccine safety study to date has identified two new and rare side effects associated with Covid-19 vaccines — transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. The cohort study conducted by The Global Vaccine Data Network included 99 million vaccinated people from 10 sites across eight countries. The study, which has been published in the journal Vaccine, confirms previously identified rare safety signals for myocarditis and pericarditis after a mRNA vaccine (Pfizer and moderna) and Guillain-Barre syndrome and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca).

