In a startling turn of events, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has conceded in a court proceeding that its COVID-19 vaccine carries a significant risk of severe blood clotting. This admission comes amidst mounting legal challenges and growing public scrutiny.

The revelation comes amid a class action lawsuit brought forth by individuals who suffered adverse effects following their vaccination. These plaintiffs allege being misled by assurances of safety and efficacy from supposed "experts," only to face the harsh reality of vaccine-induced complications. Legal representatives argue that AstraZeneca's vaccine is inherently flawed, a stance reinforced by the company's acknowledgement of the vaccine's potential to cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) in rare instances.

The UK High Court branded the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine "defective".

What is TTS?

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is a complex condition characterized by both blood clots and low blood platelet counts, presenting a grave health risk that can lead to simultaneous clotting and internal bleeding.

The ramifications of AstraZeneca's admission are profound, with affected individuals poised to seek substantial compensation. Among the litigants is Jamie Scott, whose life was forever altered by a permanent brain injury incurred post-vaccination. His wife, Kate Scott, underscores the quest for justice, demanding accountability and rightful restitution for the pain inflicted upon countless families.

An Indian-origin man is among the claimants who filed a lawsuit against the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, administered as Covishield in India, over a rare blood clot.

Anish Tailor sued the pharma giant in the UK's High Court, claiming damages for the death of his wife, Alpa Tailor, 35. Alpa died in April 2021, under a month after taking the jab made by AstraZeneca.

As legal battles escalate, the financial stakes loom large. With over 51 cases filed in Britain alone, the potential liabilities could soar to £100 million.

The Court documents state: "The Claimant claims damages and interest... as a result of personal injuries and consequential losses arising out of his sustaining Vaccine Induced Immune Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia (VITT) as a result of his vaccination on 23 April 2021, with the AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccination (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]) manufactured and/or supplied by the Defendant which was defective within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act 1987.

"The group of individuals whom we represent have always been clear: they do not dabble in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. However, it is plainly factually inaccurate to claim that vaccines do no harm given the experience of our client group – the vaccine injured and bereaved," Sarah Moore, partner at Hausfeld, the law firm bringing the claim, told The Telegraph.

"By beginning a legal battle against AstraZeneca, the vaccine injured and bereaved will use the law to seek accountability and compensation for the deaths of their loved ones and the life-changing injuries that many in the group have sustained," she added.

The vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, was distributed globally, including India, under various brand names, including Covishield and Vaxzevria.

Notably, these revelations shed light on a long-standing issue. Reports of vaccine-related complications, including fatal outcomes, have surfaced globally, with investigations and legal actions underscoring the urgency of addressing public health concerns transparently and responsibly.