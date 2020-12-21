Juno movie star Elliot Page has returned to Instagram for the first time since coming out as transgender. In a sweet Instagram post, The Umbrella Academy star thanked his fans for their unlimited support and what it means to him.

Elliot Page shared a selfie on Sunday, less than a month after he announced his gender identity. In this photo, the Oscar-nominated star appears in glasses and a black hoodie.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Elliot Page wrote. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot."

Public reaction to Elliot Page's revelation:

After Elliot Page shared the picture, several celebrities came in his support. Elliot's Juno movie co-star Jennifer Garner commented, "Major, huge love to you, Elliot."

Ian Daniel, the co-director of There's Something in the Water, commented, "Miss you. Hug me. Love you. Cuddle me."

Actor-singer Daniela Vega wrote, "you deserve the world, dead Elliot!"

Apart from these celebrities, Elliot Page's Instagram post got flooded by several hundred comments from his fans from around the world.

Elliot Page's gender revelation:

On December 1, Elliot Page shocked everyone after sharing a lengthy Instagram post talking about his gender. In the post, he wrote, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive."

In his Instagram post, Elliot shared a message to all the transgender people who deal with social harassment and self-loathing that he sees everything and he will do everything in his power to change this world for the better.

Elliot Page's upcoming projects:

The X-Men movie star will reprise her role of Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season 3. In addition to this, she will provide her voice for the animated series of Ark's acclaimed video game.

Apart from Ark, Elliot Page will give voice in Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and Robodog.