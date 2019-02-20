Before superhero movie fans start thinking about the upcoming time travel in MCU's Avengers: Endgame movie, Netflix has brought a group of young teenage superheroes in The Umbrella Academy, who are trying to go back in time to reverse the apocalypse.

The Umbrella Academy is an official adaption of the comic book series of the same name, created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The story follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. The story has several other tangents like the threat of the impending apocalypse and others.

Netflix's Umbrella Academy features an ensemble cast featuring Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, among others.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy is based on the first two comic book issues titled, Apocalypse Suite and Dallas. The story is not your everyday superhero story who is trying to save the world. In Netflix's superhero series, our heroes are doing everything which they can but on their own terms.

Since it features a dysfunctional family, all the heroes are somehow subjected to immense mental pressure which makes every second interesting and what should be noted that, in Netflix's Umbrella Academy, anything is possible.

The latest entry to Netflix's binge-watching features 43 children born on the same day across the globe with only seven out of them finally making it to the famous, Umbrella Academy, which is set up by The Monocle. The Umbrella Academy exists in the parallel world where John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. So, the series shows how JFK enlists the help of The Umbrella Academy kids to stop the Lincoln monument.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy holds an approval rating of 71 percent. The website critical consensus reads, "The Umbrella Academy unfurls an imaginative yarn with furtive emotion and an exceptionally compelling ensemble, but the series' dour sensibility often clashes with its splashy genre trappings."

If you have enjoyed watching Natasha Lyonne's Russian Doll, then you will surely enjoy watching The Umbrella Academy this week. The performance of all the cast is splendid but it is the story that will make you glued to your screen.

Meanwhile, there are already talks amongst the fans about the possible Umbrella Academy season two. Since there is so much story left to say from the comic book alone, it looks like the upcoming season will be as exciting as this one.