Actor Elliot Page and choreographer Emma Portner have decided to put an end to their marriage. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the two of them wrote in a statement.

Out of all the separations, the divorce of this couple had been unexpected, since they would often post lovable photographs of themselves on social media.

It was in December 2020, when Elliot Page (till then Ellen Page) came out as transgender and nonbinary, expressing at the time, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

For the past two years, Elliot Page had shared various photographs from the social media handle of her marriage with Portner. Elliot is presently expected to continue his role as Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix action-comedy, The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot had also vociferously expressed his disdain for the former Trump-led government's anti-LGBTQ policies. "It feels impossible not to feel this way right now with the president and Vice President Mike Pence, who wishes I could not be married, let's just be clear. The vice president of America wishes I didn't have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana," Elliot had said while holding up a picture of his wife, at the Late Show which was hosted by Stephen Colbert.

When various news outlets reported about their divorce, what followed later was a series of transphobic comments. While some fans expressed their astonishment others simply became obnoxious. (IBT in no way encourages such behavior on social media).

