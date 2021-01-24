Brie Larson will soon be a part of the drama series Lesson In Chemistry as a cast and as the executive producer. The series will release on Apple. A report on Variety stated that Susannah Grant, who had written the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning film Erin Brockovich has been assigned to write the screenplay for the series.

Jason Bateman and Micheal Costigan who had produced shows such as Ozark, The Outsider and A Teacher have been roped in as the executive producers for the series. The entire project will largely be funded by Apple Studios.

The series is based on the debut novel of Bonnie Garmus, the author and science editor. The story is set in the year 1960 and tells the tale of Elizabeth Zott who dreams of being a scientist but society has different plans for her. This was at a time when women's place in the society had been reserved around the domestic sphere, more specifically in the kitchen.

When Elizabeth gets pregnant, she finds herself alone and fired from the lab, but she develops the courage and ingenuity to fight her way while being a single mother. She accepts a job as a cooking host and connects with various other homemakers, who have been waiting to fight for their passion. The men suddenly begin to pay attention and understand her craving for science.

The look of Lessons in Chemistry is expected to be published in 2022. In the United Kingdom, it will be pushed by Transworld and has been sold in more than 35 countries to date.

Lesson In Chemistry marks Brie Larson's second project with Apple series. She is also expected to star in another drama series on the same platform where she would don the role of a CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox. The project was announced in 2019, but kept on hold since Larson had been busy for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Captain Marvel.

She had a minor yet significant role to play in the final franchise of the Avengers films, Avengers: Endgame. The CIA series also got stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic that had struck worldwide. The report on variety says that it is still in the writing phase and is not ready yet to go on floors.