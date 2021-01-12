The best news of the year has arrived for Deadpool fans. The head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed that the long-awaited third franchise of the film will take place. During an interaction with Collider Feige said, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now... It will not be (filming) this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," said the Marvel Studios boss.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds' tweet has definitely got us all in splits. "Full disclosure: I showed them Spider-Man 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2.

"We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," said the Kevin in the interview.

Deadpool had been a prized possession of Fox, hence when Disney bought 20th Fox Century everyone wondered if there was any future for Deadpool after two successful films. Although, the plan was put on hold for some time, but it was quite evident that Disney wouldn't get rid of valuable property such as Deadpool even though it had been an R-rated property.

But Feige recent update on Deadpool 3 appears to be promising. Ryan Reynolds, this time will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the same old fouled mouthed superhero. The actor is presently working hard on the scripts and the shooting is expected to bring in 2022.

