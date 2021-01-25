Actress Keira Knightley during a recent podcast interaction with the press revealed her discomfort in falling under the male gaze while filming intimate scenes.

"It's the male gaze. If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker. I don't have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men," she said during the podcast.

"I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that. I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze. Saying that, there are times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot.' So, therefore, you can use somebody else, because I'm too vain and the body has had two children now and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked," she continued.

Keira Knightley was pulled out of the Apple TV Plus series The Essex Serpent in the year 2020 when the pandemic had caused the entire world to maintain lockdown protocols. Keira has been nominated for Oscar for her performance in The Imitation Game.

Keira found her fanbase in India after her performance as a woman football player in Gurinder Chadha's film Bend It Like Beckham. Later she played a prominent role in Disney's franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean in the first three franchise of the project.