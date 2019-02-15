Soon after some reports claimed that Hardik Pandya and Elli Avram are going to get married, the actress strongly denied it, and slammed the reports.

While neither Elli nor Hardik had ever confirmed their rumoured affair earlier, this is the first time that rumours of their marriage started doing the rounds. But the actress did not waste much time to clarify that she is not dating the cricketer and there is no truth to the wedding rumours. However, her tweet do suggest that was something between the two in the past, but not anymore.

"For Gods sake whoever have created this false article should be ashamed!!! Whatever it was, it ended a long time back!!! Kindly understand this and move on in life. I'm here for my work and not for disrespectful publicity like this. Thank you [sic]," Elli tweeted.

The particular story has apparently been removed now, but Elli is clearly furious at the fake news. Speaking to Spotboye, she further said that Hardik and she are no longer in touch, and she does not want to be asked any question regarding him in future.

"Nope, he hasn't. We are not in touch. And I wish this finishes all the questions on Hardik addressed to me forever. I don't even want to be asked anything about him on red carpets," she told the entertainment portal when asked if Hardik spoke to her regarding the fake news of their marriage.

Some time ago, Hardik was in news for his misogynistic remarks on Koffee with Karan. The athlete had made some comments on women that led to massive trolling and criticism for him. Although he had later apologised, the BCCI had banned him from playing a few matches, but the ban was later removed.