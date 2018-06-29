Ever since Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi got married in 2008 there have been rumours of them getting divorced. From Ellen's drinking problem to the couple moving to a different country to save the marriage, a lot has been said about Ellen-Portia's "trouble" married life.

However, these rumours have not affected their marriage. In fact, Portia said that this marriage, divorce and pregnancy rumours have only made them feel that they have been accepted.

"The divorce rumours came and then we really knew the perceptions had changed," the Arrested Development star told Us Weekly. "I'm not kidding. I know it sounds ridiculous, but when that started happening I thought, 'Oh, now we're finally accepted.' We get the same s–t as every celebrity couple."

"I thought, 'Wow, this is great that I'm pregnant, not pregnant, divorced, not divorced, whatever. That means there is an acceptance for this," she said.

Talking about the divorce rumours, Portia said she and Ellen try and avoid all the gossips. "I was at a newsstand ... and there was a cover of Brad [Pitt] and Jen [Aniston]. I literally just stared at it, and I was like, 'They haven't seen each other. ... How is this even a thing? I know for a fact.' ... I actually took a picture of it and sent it to Ellen and said, 'Can you believe this?' Anyway, no, in other words, we avoid it. We don't care," she recalled.

Last year, speculations were rife that the couple is heading for a $400 million divorce and they are even staying separately.

"Ellen has been isolating herself. As soon as she finishes work, the turns off her phone retreat into her own little world and doesn't want to talk to anyone, including Portia. Sadly, they seem caught in a downward spiral. They're both being stubborn, and that's only driving them further apart," Star Magazine quoted a dubious insider as saying.

But now that Portia has clarified that these gossips don't affect them, fans can also heave a sigh of relief.