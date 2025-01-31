It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Elle List 2025 event. Celebs arrived for the event looking every bit of glam divas and it was difficult for us to take our eyes off them. From Shilpa Shetty, Mandira Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Mahira Sharma, Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra; some of the most popular names marked their stylish attendance at the event.

Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu: Shilpa Shetty looked nothing less than a trophy in herself as she arrived for the event. Taapsee, who is a rare sight to see at such events, also arrived looking uber stylish.

Shalini Passi: Internet's favourite, Shalini Passi also arrived at the event looking like a million bucks. Passi dazzled the paparazzi with her sweetness and loving smile.

Karisma Kapoor: Lolo made her first public appearance ever since the attack on Saif Ali Khan at the event. She made heads turn in her saree that she paired up with a cape.

Mahira Sharma: The former Bigg Boss contestant who is in news for dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj has turned up looked divine in a black saree. Mahira flaunted her curves and stood out on the red carpet with her sultry look.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Mandira Bedi: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Mandira Bedi also made sure all eyes were on them as they arrived in their glamorous avatars.

Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra: Chum and Karanveer were inseparable as the arrived at the event. The two posed for the paparazzi and even blushed when asked about their wedding date.

Tamannaah Bhatia: The Stree 2 actress who made the whole nation groove to her moves on Aaj Ki Raat looked dressed to kill as she arrived at the event. Tamannaah made sure all eyes were on her as she flaunted her curves in a black gown. The Himmatwala actress has been in news for her cryptic post on love that has left many fans wondering if she and Vijay Varma are going through a rough patch.