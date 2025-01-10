BJP President J P Nadda has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, asking party leaders to reach out to new groups of people from various social segments and areas for better electoral impact, adding that "this election offers an opportunity to choose between Arvind Kejriwal's "falsehoods and corruption" and the BJP's "truth and development".

Nadda on Thursday visited the BJP's Delhi unit office and spent more than four hours meeting the in-charges and members of various poll panels, state functionaries and frontal organisations.

He reviewed the preparations for the elections to 70-member Delhi Assembly scheduled on February 5.

Nadda said the BJP will form the government in Delhi with a full majority, according to a BJP statement.

"The BJP President said the party unit's outreach programmes and campaigns should focus on meeting new people and convincing them to support the BJP for better electoral results. He said interacting with the same set of people who support the party does not bear fruit," said a senior Delhi BJP functionary.

Nadda was informed during the course of the review meetings that more than one lakh women have been contacted through various campaigns and programmes so far.

The BJP Chief asked the party's Mahila Morcha (women's wing) to reach out to more women ahead of the polls.

He sought to boost the morale of the BJP leaders, saying the entire party needs to jump into the elections as a unified force to ensure the party's victory, the functionary said.

Some functionaries present in the meeting said Nadda told the leaders that there are a limited number of tickets in elections and everyone cannot get one.

He said a real leader does not get disheartened if he fails to get a chance to contest the elections.

"A leader will remain a leader even if she or he does not get a ticket," he said.

In two separate meetings, Nadda interacted with members of the Election Coordination Committee and the Election Management Committee to gather updates on poll arrangements and provided guidance for improvement, according to the party statement.

The meetings, chaired by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, were attended by Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda, co-in-charge Atul Garg, State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana, poll coordination committee head and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and co-head Manoj Tiwari, among others.

Responding to Nadda's allegation against party convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP, in a press statement, said, "The people of Delhi know that all corrupt leaders of the country have joined the BJP, while Arvind Kejriwal is a staunchly honest leader who has worked tirelessly for them."

"Kejriwal has provided free electricity, world-class health and education model among others, achievements the BJP has failed to replicate in any of its 20 states," said AAP.

The BJP has so far announced candidates on 29 of the 70 seats.

The remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon as the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party is meeting on Friday.

The BJP is making all-out efforts to return to power after over 26 years.

The party won the first Assembly polls in Delhi in 1993. It has remained out of power since 1998, losing to the Congress in three consecutive elections till 2013 and since then by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the last two polls in 2015 and 2020, the party was completely routed by AAP, scraping through with just three and eight seats respectively.

Various poll committees, including those for campaign, manifesto and narrative, among others as well as frontal organisations submitted reports to the BJP Chief.

(With inputs from IANS)