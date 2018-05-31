The Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency of Bengaluru went to polls much after the rest of Karnataka and the results will be announced on Thursday, May 31. Counting for the votes began early in the morning and early trends have now begun to come in. Similarly, counting is ongoing even in Kerala's Chengannur.
- RR Nagar: Cong: 52285, BJP: 20858, JDS: 10123
- Chengannur: Saji Cherian is now leading with 14,229 votes
- UDF candidate Vijayakumar spoke about Congress trailing in Chengannur and that the party leadership should take stock of what went wrong
- RR Nagar: The Congress is leading by about 45,000 votes.
- Supporters of BJP candidate Muniraju Gowda have reportedly conceded defeat
- Chengannur: Speaking of the lead, Cheriyan told Asianet TV channel: "This is not my win, it is a message for Chengannur's development and people have voted for LDF's development agenda, this shows people's confidence in CM Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF."
- Meanwhile, BJP candidate P Sreedharan Pillai claimed: "Both Congress and CPM are together now, this is known to everyone here and of course, it has political impact."
- RR Nagar: Congress candidate Muniratna leading by over 18,000 votes from RR Nagar
- Election in RR Nagar was held on May 28
- The constituency recorded around 53 percent voter turnout in 471 polling stations.
- While Karnataka went to polls on May 12, with counting on May 15, election in RR Nagar was postponed
- The EC has recovered fake voter ID cards in an apartment in the constituency, after which polls were postponed.
- The Election Commission had confirmed that it had seized 9,746 voter ID cards from a flat in the Jalahalli area of Bengaluru.
- After the seizure of the ID cards, the BJP alleged that Congress was behind this and demanded that the election in the constituency be cancelled.
- Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency is one of the biggest constituencies in the city.
- A total of 14 candidates are in the fray in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency
- In Chengannur, Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading as per early trends.
- Voting for the seat took place on May 28, 2018
- The bypoll was held after the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair (CPIM) in January 2018
- CPM's Saji Cheriyan is leading while other D Vijaykumar of Congress, P S Sreedharan Pillai of BJP, Jiji Punthala of RJD and Madhu Chengannur of SUCIC are far behind.
- Chengannur is located in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.
- It has 15 seats
- Congress has won it six times, 5-times in a row
- CPI(M) has won it four times.