Ekta Kapoor is once again facing the ire of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans after launching mental health awareness fund using his name. Zee5 in association with United Way Mumbai has started the initiative to connect the people to mental health professionals.
After it launched with the name Pavitra Rishta Fund, the fans of Sushant have come down heavily on Ekta Kapoor for using his name for the initiative. They have questioned her how she came to the conclusion that he died by suicide when the investigation is still on.
They are attacking her using the hash tag - #ShameOnEktaKapoor. Check out a few angry tweets of Sushant fans.
Dear Ms.Kapoor @ektarkapoor ,— Karishma (@Karishma0024) August 18, 2020
Did u take the concern of family before starting a fundraiser?— Phani Raj Kumar (@PhaniRajKumar13) August 18, 2020
"I was happy to be a part of this initiative. People think mental illness is a rich man's issue. I want this to reach the common man, housewives and the people in our industry too. We will help people get access to mental health facilities. I am happy a 'corporate' like ZEE5 is getting into this fight against mental health in a big way," Ekta Kapoor said earlier while talking about the initiative.
Sushant came to limelight with daily soap Pavitra Rishta produced by Ekta Kapoor.
"PAVITRA RISHTA FUND" ???— Gaurica Bhattacharyya (@GauricaB) August 18, 2020
Ekta kapoor ua such a shame to this nation seriously!— YASHI (@Yashii88) August 18, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. The actor was undergoing treatment for mental health issues before his death. It was believed that he decided to kill himself due to depression.
How dare you Ekta Kapoor ?— ??????? ?❤️ (Justice for Sushant) (@Shilpi_Flyhigh) August 18, 2020
Boycott @ektarkapoor, Her Serials And Her 3rd Class Web Series.— Boies Pilled Bell ?? (@Lil_Boies2) August 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case, while asking the Mumbai police to assist and handover the evidences collected till date to the central agency.