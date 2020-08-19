Ekta Kapoor is once again facing the ire of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans after launching mental health awareness fund using his name. Zee5 in association with United Way Mumbai has started the initiative to connect the people to mental health professionals.

After it launched with the name Pavitra Rishta Fund, the fans of Sushant have come down heavily on Ekta Kapoor for using his name for the initiative. They have questioned her how she came to the conclusion that he died by suicide when the investigation is still on.

They are attacking her using the hash tag - #ShameOnEktaKapoor. Check out a few angry tweets of Sushant fans.

Dear Ms.Kapoor @ektarkapoor ,

Please commission the “Pavitra Rishta” fund with your pic.

Sushant is not a case of mental health awareness.

If you are a true well wisher, support the request for #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #ShameOnEktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/CdH1otlWKV — Karishma (@Karishma0024) August 18, 2020 Did u take the concern of family before starting a fundraiser?



How can u conclude urself as suicide when the case is still in court.



How heartless are u to make money from a dead actor.



Please dont give single penny to such beggars #ShameOnEktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/HpEjOBi502 — Phani Raj Kumar (@PhaniRajKumar13) August 18, 2020

"I was happy to be a part of this initiative. People think mental illness is a rich man's issue. I want this to reach the common man, housewives and the people in our industry too. We will help people get access to mental health facilities. I am happy a 'corporate' like ZEE5 is getting into this fight against mental health in a big way," Ekta Kapoor said earlier while talking about the initiative.

Sushant came to limelight with daily soap Pavitra Rishta produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"PAVITRA RISHTA FUND" ???



OR



"PROFIT EARNING FUND" !!!



PUCHTA HAI BHARAT!



Kisi ke iss tarah jaane ke baad bhi uss insaan ko lekar business karti hai aap!



KUCH TOH SHARAM KARO!



And then you claim you respected his talent and he was really close to you???#ShameOnEktaKapoor — Gaurica Bhattacharyya (@GauricaB) August 18, 2020 Ekta kapoor ua such a shame to this nation seriously!



Ekta kapoor you need to learn these things :-



▫Respect Indian Army

▫Have some humanity

▫Use brain properly

▫Respect Our Nation

▫Show some sense in stupid serials.#ShameOnEktaKapoor@republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/AAICpvjz1y — YASHI (@Yashii88) August 18, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. The actor was undergoing treatment for mental health issues before his death. It was believed that he decided to kill himself due to depression.

How dare you Ekta Kapoor ?

The proceeding is on process and people like you declared him mentally unstable!

You and your whole gang should check your sanity !!@narendramodi @PMOIndia take back her Padma Shri !!! #SCAssignCBIForSSRCase#ShameOnEktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/adOryyM29G — ??????? ?❤️ (Justice for Sushant) (@Shilpi_Flyhigh) August 18, 2020 Boycott @ektarkapoor, Her Serials And Her 3rd Class Web Series.



These Are The Name Of People Who Are Trying Hard To Prove That Sushant Was Mentally ill :-



Ekta Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt

Reah Chakraborty#ShameOnEktaKapoor pic.twitter.com/b7tlR1VhlH — Boies Pilled Bell ?? (@Lil_Boies2) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case, while asking the Mumbai police to assist and handover the evidences collected till date to the central agency.