Ekta Kapoor thanks PM Modi for his 'kind words and encouragement'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched 'The Sabarmati Report', producer Ekta Kapoor thanked him for his "kind words and encouragement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched 'The Sabarmati Report', the film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning, in the Parliament Library building on Monday. After watching the film, the Prime Minister also gave a thumbs up to the filmmakers and lauded their efforts.

Ekta took to her Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures from the screening featuring the Prime Minister and the cast of the film including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.

She wrote: "Pride and gratitude beyond words! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji graces #TheSabarmatiReport screening. Humbled by this acknowledgment of the truth we have strived to bring forth! Here's to a story inspired by true values, one that has reached millions. Thank you all for your support!"

She also shared some pictures of the Prime Minister along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

Expressing her happiness, Ekta wrote: "A moment of immense pride as The Sabarmati Report reaches the highest office! Thank you, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind words and encouragement. We are deeply grateful Sir @narendramodi ji"

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," PM Modi posted on his X.

Vikrant Massey, the leading actor described this as the "highest point of his career."

"I watched the film with the Prime Minister and all the Cabinet Ministers and many MPs. It was a very special experience. I am very happy. This is the highest point of my career," Vikrant told reporters after the film's screening.

'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Raashii and Vikrant play journalists in the film which showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express train.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, and A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan, is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

