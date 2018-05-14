Indian TV show producer Ekta Kapoor is in a one-sided war of words with popular YouTuber PewDiePie and Twitter is calling her a racist for mocking the Swedish vlogger as a "firang".

Indian TV show producer Ekta Kapoor is well known for her daily soaps. She has been immensely successful in the industry, with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi making TV history.

Recently, popular YouTuber PewDiePie stumbled upon one of her shows Kasam Se. In one of his videos, the YouTuber pointed out to the titles track of the show. The description of the video said it was good quality but it wasn't. The YouTube icon took the chance to make a sarcastic remark saying the same words that were given in the description.

Ekta Kapoor was really offended by this and took to Twitter to slam his post. She tweeted: "Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from Colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only ;)"

Ekta's response immediately backfired as she started receiving hate comments on Twitter. Undeterred by the hate, the producer has posted several posts about the issue, in what looks like a one-sided argument.

For all those who don't know, PewDiePie is one of the most famous YouTubers. His real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He was the highest paid YouTuber in 2016 and is known for sharing videos of game tutorials with a humorous commentary in the background. The YouTuber also shares his travel vlogs.

It is hard to tell about how the Swedish comedian stumbled upon Ekta Kapoor's Kasam Se but his fans in India came to his defence and even trolled Ekta for her post. The vlogger, on his part, has not replied to any of Ekta's comments.

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018