After adapting Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham into a TV series, Ekta Kapoor is now reportedly planning to launch a Hindi remake of one of the most watched HBO TV series Game Of Thrones giving it a desi touch for her digital streaming platform ALTBalaji.

While it is not yet known whether the said web series will be made on the same lines of GOT, it's episodes will apparently have a heavy dose of sex unlike her previous series like Ragini MMS Returns and the recently launched Gandii Baat.

"Though not an official adaption, the project will have the feel and look of the medieval drama," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by TellyChakkar. And if everything falls into place, the desi Game Of Thrones will go on floors by the end of May this year.

The original Game Of Thrones series will conclude with the eighth season in 2019 which will air 13 episodes. The series stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iain Glen and others. It remains to be seen whether the audience will accept the series in its desi format.

Meanwhile, you must have seen the Bihari parody version of Game of Thrones while browsing the internet. If you haven't watched, check it out here.