Bollywood's first full-blown commercial film on a same-sex relationship, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, is scheduled to release this Friday. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga is a progressive take on the same-sex relationship.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film has Sonam Kapoor playing the lead role of Sweety, who has probably fallen in love with another woman. As per the trailer, the tagline of the film is, 'a story of family, love, and acceptance.'

The film also reignites the popular jodi of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, who have given major hits like Loafer, Benaam Badsha, Jhooth Bole Kauwwa Kaate and Deewane Mastane. The film will showcase a cute romance budding between middle-aged Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Watch the trailer of the film here.

The film has been made at a moderate budget of Rs 40-50 crore. And, has already recovered Rs 15 to 20 crore from satellite, music, digital and other rights. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film will earn somewhere around Rs 2.5-3 crore on the opening day.

The family angle given to the unconventional love story might affect the footfall at first. However, if the film satisfies people on the first day, the weekend collection is expected to be much better. The inclusion of Vidhu Vinod Chopra lends a guaranteed quality to the film, but, whether or not the audience will appreciate the plot and its treatment, remains to be seen.

The film will have a major competition from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is still running strongly at the box office. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika too is expected to give the film a good fight at the beginning. However, Fakir of Venice, releasing on the same day is not expected to do a good business at the box office.