Fans of Anil Kapoor strongly believe that he is a man with age in reverse gear, as even in his sixties, he looks charming and can compete with any other young stars in terms of grace. Even though Anil Kapoor looks perfectly fit, he is apparently suffering from shoulder pain. The actor is now all set to fly to Germany for advanced treatment.

As per close sources, Anil Kapoor is suffering from shoulder calcification and it is apparently affecting the quality of his life. Recently, Anil Kapoor had also opened up about his ailment telling that the stunts he performed for various movies are the real reasons behind his shoulder pain.

Anil Kapoor also revealed that he will be consulting a celebrity sports doctor named Muller-Wohlfahrt for treating his shoulder calcification.

This is not the first time that Anil Kapoor is availing treatment from Muller. A few years back, he had consulted the doctor for treating his ankle tendonitis. In a recent talk with Mid-Day, Kapoor revealed that Muller treated his ankle pain effectively which helped him to sprint easily.

Anil Kapoor is currently busy with the promotion works of his upcoming movie 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in other prominent roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on February 1.

It should be noted that this is for the first time Anil Kapoor is sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor, and fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to see the much expected father-daughter chemistry on screen.

Another movie of Anil Kapoor which is awaiting its theatrical release is 'Total Dhamaal' directed by Indra Kumar. The film has Ajay Devgan in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta.

'Total Dhamaal' is the second release for Anil Kapoor next month, and it will grace the big screens on February 22.