In a horrific accident, an eight-year-old girl who was on her way to school with her father was crushed to death under a bus in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Diskshita, a third standard student of Delhi Public School, was going to school with her father on his scooty.

The incident occurred in Bachupally. The two-wheeler reportedly skid after hitting a pothole on the road. Both Kishore and her daughter fell on the road. The girl came under the wheels of a private bus, which was coming from behind.

Kishore escaped with a fracture. Heart-rending scene was witnessed as the girl's mother with younger daughter in her lap was sitting next to Dikshita's body on the road.

Police said the bus driver was driving the vehicle at a high speed which resulted in the tragedy. Police have arrested the driver for rash and negligent driving.

Local residents said the potholes formed on roads due to the recent heavy rains have become a death trap for road users. They alleged that the municipal authorities were not undertaking repairs on time resulting in accidents.

(With inputs from IANS)