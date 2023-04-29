Massive rainfall in the early hours of Saturday left Hyderabad reeling under its impact on Saturday. Apart from leaving a trail of destruction in several localities of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the rains also led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.

The tragic incident took place in Hyderabad's Kalasiguda area, when the child and her younger brother went out at 6 a.m. to fetch milk as per their daily routine. The child died after she fell into a roadside nala that was hidden under the rainwaters. According to locals, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was carrying out some road laying work in the area.

The cloudburst that occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday encompassed LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Malkajgiri, and several other localities across the twin cities.

According to weather department officials, the highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Himayatnagar, while 7.4 cm and 7 cm rainfall were recorded at Gachibowli and East Anandbagh, respectively.

The massive rains resulted in inundation, coupled with traffic jams in several areas of the twin cities. Many areas also suffered from power failure after electric poles were uprooted.

