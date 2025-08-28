Eight men trapped in Telangana floods airlifted

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force rescued eight villagers trapped in floods in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

The villagers were stranded in the floods near the Upper Maneru Project, Gambhiraopet Mandal, since Wednesday.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Government of Telangana, said the eight men who were stranded for over 26 hours were successfully airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

He said the state government coordinated closely with the Union Minister of State for Home, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and Air Force Station, Hakimpet.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar had requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to send IAF helicopters for the relief and rescue operations.

Bandi Sanjay thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their swift response in deploying helicopters. He also thanked IAF Commodore, VS Saini and team for their efficient coordination of the operation.

Bandi Sanjay had earlier reached out to Defence Ministry officials regarding the movement of Army helicopters to Telangana and requested their deployment at the earliest to strengthen rescue operations.

The Central minister said the two helicopters will remain stationed at Sircilla to provide immediate assistance as required.

He spoke to one of the trapped persons over the phone on Wednesday and assured full support to rescue them.

These men had gone to graze cattle but were stranded in floods.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Mahesh B. Gite said that essential food items were delivered using drones to the trapped men.

The Minister of State said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were extending full cooperation to the Telangana government in evacuation and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited flood-affected areas in Ramayampet in Medak district. He met the victims and inspected submerged colonies.

He directed officials to shift people to safer places and provide essentials like food, clothes and bed sheets.

Rescue teams of Revenue, Police and Disaster Management saved 60 people trapped in floods.

(With inputs from IANS)