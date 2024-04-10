Eid ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, was joyously celebrated in some regions across India on April 10. However, in the states of Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, where the sighting of the moon was confirmed a day earlier, Eid ul-Fitr festivities commenced on April 9.

In these regions, Muslims gathered in mosques and open spaces to offer special prayers, known as Salat al-Eid, on Wednesday to express gratitude to Allah for the strength and guidance received during Ramadan. Following the prayers, families and communities came together to share festive meals and exchange gifts, sweets, and greetings, fostering a spirit of unity and generosity.

Eid in J&K

Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. Large Eid gatherings were seen at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and other mosques.

Such Eid prayer gatherings were also seen in other districts of the Valley, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Ganderbal.

Children wearing new clothes were seen accompanying fathers to the prayer grounds to express joy on the festive occasion. Traditionally, Muslims greet and hug each other after the Eid prayers to forgive and forget any strained relations that might have occurred during the year.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for security throughout the Valley to ensure peaceful Eid prayer gatherings.

In the Jammu division also, Muslims in large numbers offered prayers in different districts and reports said these passed off peacefully. In many places in Jammu city and other districts of Jammu division, Hindu neighbours came to greet their Muslim friends during the Eid celebrations.

Eid in Kerala

Kerala celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr on Wednesday, as devout Muslims made a beeline to mosques and Eid Gahs at several places across the state.

Muslim population in Kerala accounts for 24 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population, and this time, the activity was high.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 26, candidates were spotted at the open-air Eid Gahs.

Shashi Tharoor was present at the Eid Gah at his constituency here, and was seen interacting with the devotees. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was spotted at the popular mosque at Beemapally in the capital city.

Senior Muslim clerics across the state were busy as they led the prayers at various mosques. On Tuesday late evening, after sighting the moon, clerics announced that in Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday.

All state government, private offices and educational institutions in Kerala are closed on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Similarly, Eid was also celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, unlike previous years when it is celebrated on the same day as India. The vast majority of the Indian Muslim population will, however, be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, following the sighting of the crescent on Wednesday.