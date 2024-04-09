As the Muslim community around the world gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr, this year the celebration is likely to be staggered in terms of time zones and spread out over two days. While India, Pakistan, Bangladesh will observe Eid on Thursday, April 11 subject to sighting of crescent; Saudi Arabia and other Western countries will observe Eid on Wednesday, April 10 which has been confirmed after the crescent was not sighted on Monday.

Regardless of the exact day when it will be celebrated, the festive mood has set in, shopping fever is at the peak for many and the sweet tooth has taken over for the rest.

Since Muslims follow the lunar calendar, it is the sighting of the crescent moon that confirms the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar i.e Shawwal is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2024?

Like in the previous years whenever a similar thing has happened, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated after the new moon is sighted in respective countries. During the complete solar eclipse on Monday night, the sun will, for a very brief period of time, get completely cloaked by the moon and will be aligned with the Earth in a straight line, which explains the lack of sighting during daytime in several countries. Eid-ul-Fitr is a very significant Islamic festival and when literally translated, Eid means "celebrations" and Fitr means "breaking of the fast."

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with fervor each year but the exact date varies because of the lunar calendar.