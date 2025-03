Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated in India, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, following the sighting of the Shawwal moon.The date is determined by lunar observations, and India is expected to observe Eid on Monday, in line with Saudi Arabia's confirmation.

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant Islamic holiday, is celebrated with great fervor. The Eid prayer, performed in large congregations at mosques and open grounds (Eidgahs), is a key aspect of the celebration. The day begins with Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation, followed by prayer after sunrise and festive meals shared with family and friends later on.

Thousands of devotees are expected to gather for the special Eid Namaz in Kashmir, with authorities making extensive arrangements for a seamless experience. Security measures, crowd control, and parking facilities are in place, and people are encouraged to attend while maintaining order and respect.

Major Eid prayer locations & timings in Kashmir

A comprehensive list of Eid prayer timings has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, ensuring devotees can participate in congregational prayers across various locations in the region. The first Eid prayer will be held at Masjid Salafia Abu Bakar Colony Bemina Srinagar at 6:30 AM, while the final congregation will take place at Khanqah e Maula Hazrat Ameer Kabir Meer Sayed Ali Hamdani Sahab RA at 11 AM.

Complete list of Eid Prayer locations & timing

Masjid Salafia Abu Bakar Colony Bemina Srinagar -6:30 Markazi Jamia Ahlihadith housing colony- 7:00 AM Syed Hasari Sahab RA Nowhatta Srinagar -7:00 AM Jamia Masjid Shareef Khanpora Baramulla -7:00 AM Jamia Masjid Salafia MIG colony -7:15 AM Masjid Anwar Ahlihadith Shams Abad Bemina- 7:15 AM Zeyarat Hazrat Shah Sadiq RA Ganderbal -7:30 AM Hazrat Baba RA Bharthana Srinagar -7:30 AM Jamia Masjid Sharief Munawarabad Srinagar- 7:45 AM Jamia Masjid Hazrat Syed Hassan RA Awantipora -8:00 AM Sub Unit Makdoom Kalashpora Srinagar -8:00 AM Sher i Kashmir Jamia Masjid Gojwari Srinagar- 8:00 AM Ziyarat Zain Ul Abideen RA Srinagar -8 AM Madni Eidgah Goose kupwara -8:15 AM Ziyarat Ahami Sharief Bandipora- 8:30 AM Khanqah Faiz Panah Tral -8:30 AM Eidgah Faiz Panah Tral -8:30 AM Charar i Sharief Dargah Budgam -8:30 AM Kila Masjid Shaheed Gunj Srinagar -8:30 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Sakhi Zain Ud Din Wali Sahab RA Aishmuqam -9 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Shah Nematullah Qadri Sahab RA Safa Kadal -9 AM Asare Sharief Kalashpora Srinagar – 9 AM Asare Sharief Dargah Khirram – 9 AM Aali Masjid Eidgah Srinagar- 9 AM Masjid Sharief Malik Angan Fatehqadal Srinagar – 9 AM Jamia Masjid Sharief Kumar Mohalla Pakharpora – 9 AM Jamia Masjid Sharief Qadeem Kangan – 9 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Syed Sultan Fakhr U Din Sahab RA Newa Pulwama – 9 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Shah Sadiq Qalandar Sahab RA Lar Ganderbal – 9 AM Hazrat Baba Darya Din RA Aalastaing- 9 AM Bara Sadaat Tailbal Srinagar – 9 AM Asare Shareef Pethmakhama Beerwah Budgam- 9 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Rupa Reshi Sahab RA Habba Qadal Srinagar – 9 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Peer Dastageer Sahab RA, Khanyar Srinagar – 9.15 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Baba Payam Ud Din Sahab Tangmarg -9.15 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Mir Sayed Yaqoob Sahab RA, Sonwar 9.30 AM Shahi Masjid Mujahid Manzil Srinagar – 9.30 AM Khanqah Bala Qadeem Pakerpora -9.30 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Mirza Kamil Sahab RA Hawal Srinagar – 9.30 AM Ziyarat Shareef Kabamarg Anantnag – 9.30 AM Markazi Jama Masjid Shareef Kakapora Pulwama -9.30 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Manzoor Sahab RA Zaldagar Srinagar -9:30 AM Aasare Dargah Jinab Sahab Soura Srinagar – 10 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Makdom Sahab RA Srinagar -10 AM Khanqah Faiz Panah Pakharpora – 1O AM Eidgah Hanafi Janglatmandi Anantnag – 10 AM Jama Masjid Shareef Chandanwari Uri -10 AM Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar -10.30 AM Ziyarat Hazrat Khawaja Naqshband Sahab RA Khawaja Bazar Srinagar- 10.30 AM Khanqah Faiz Panah Ziyarat Hazrat Alamdar Kashmir RA Chrari Shareef – 10.30 AM Khanqah Maula Hazrat Ameer Kabir Meer Sayed Ali Hamdani Sahab RA- 11 AM

Eid-ul-Fitr in Kashmir is not just a religious occasion but a deeply woven cultural celebration, marked by prayers, charity, and communal harmony. The valley comes alive with the spirit of festivity, as families gather and seek blessings from elders. Amid the echoes of Takbir in mosques and Eidgahs, Kashmiris embrace the day with both joy and resilience, cherishing the essence of togetherness despite the challenges they face.